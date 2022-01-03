Barbourville, KY - Union College is pleased to recognize Knox County students for their academic achievement throughout the fall 2021 semester.
A total of 27 students were named Presidential Laureates while 64 students were honored with recognition among the Dean’s List.
Presidential Laureates are undergraduate students who achieve at least 3.75 GPA for two successive semesters, with at least twelve hours, no incompletes, no grades of “C” or below, and no unsatisfactory grades in either semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of undergraduate students who have completed at least twelve hours, with a 3.33 GPA, no incompletes for the semester, no grades of “C” or below, and no unsatisfactory grades for the semester.
Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List students are recognized each academic year at the close of the fall and spring semesters.
Fall 2021 Presidential Laureates
Jessica Abner - Woollum, KY
Isaac Bargo - Barbourville, KY
Amanda Becknell - Barbourville, KY
Cooper Collins - Barbourville, KY
Ally Daniels - Barbourville, KY
Emily Davis - Barbourville, KY
Bonnie Edwards - Barbourville, KY
Rachel Engle - Bimble, KY
Matt Hammons - Barbourville, KY
McKenzie Hurley - Barbourville, KY
James Jones - Bimble, KY
Savannah King - Artemus, KY
Madison Mays - Barbourville, KY
Kandace Messer - Barbourville, KY
Whitney Messer - Barbourville, KY
Emily Mills - Barbourville, KY
Mariane Moschetta - Barbourville, KY
Matthew Rose - Girdler, KY
Abbagail Smith - Barbourville, KY
Kayla Smith - Arjay, KY
Kayla Smith - Flat Lick, KY
Lindsey Smith - Cannon, KY
Macy Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ryleigh Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Morgan Warren - Gray, KY
Payton Williams - Barbourville, KY
Emilyann Wilson - Gray, KY
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Jessica Abner - Woollum, KY
Kobe Abner - Dewitt, KY
Isaac Bargo - Barbourville, KY
Amanda Becknell - Barbourville, KY
Esther Boram - Barbourville, KY
Emily Bradshaw - Barbourville, KY
Mitchell Buchanan - Barbourville, KY
Taylor Bunch - Barbourville, KY
Tyra Bunch - Barbourville, KY
Cooper Collins - Barbourville, KY
Ally Daniels - Barbourville, KY
Anna Daniels - Barbourville, KY
Emily Davis - Barbourville, KY
Bonnie Edwards - Barbourville, KY
Rachel Engle - Bimble, KY
Charles Eversole - Barbourville, KY
Emma Fisher - Flat Lick, KY
Whitney Frasure - Cannon, KY
Noah Garland - Cannon, KY
Kaitlyn Goins - Heidrick, KY
Jeffrey Grubb - Gray, KY
Taylor Hall - Barbourville, KY
Kristen Hamilton - Barbourville, KY
Matt Hammons - Barbourville, KY
William Hensley - Bimble, KY
Danny Hibbard - Barbourville, KY
McKenzie Hurley - Barbourville, KY
James Jones - Bimble, KY
Matthew Jones - Bimble, KY
Bethany Jump - Barbourville, KY
Savannah King - Artemus, KY
Alexis Lebron - Barbourville, KY
Madison Mays - Barbourville, KY
Josie McHargue - Barbourville, KY
Hope Mckeehan - Barbourville, KY
Kandace Messer - Barbourville, KY
Maegan Messer - Flat Lick, KY
Whitney Messer - Barbourville, KY
Emily Mills - Barbourville, KY
Jamie Mills - Barbourville, KY
Johnathon Mills - Barbourville, KY
Laura Mills - Barbourville, KY
Tanner Mills - Barbourville, KY
Taryn Mills - Bimble, KY
Zachary Mills - Bimble, KY
Curtis Miracle - Barbourville, KY
Mariane Moschetta - Barbourville, KY
Kristina Roach - Barbourville, KY
Matthew Rose - Girdler, KY
Timara Rucker - Gray, KY
Logan Sikora - Barbourville, KY
Cameron Slavey - Bimble, KY
Abbagail Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ashley Smith - Barbourville, KY
Austin Smith - Heidrick, KY
Breanna Smith - Woollum, KY
Kayla Smith - Flat Lick, KY
Lindsey Smith - Cannon, KY
Lydia Smith - Barbourville, KY
Macy Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ryleigh Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Morgan Warren - Gray, KY
Payton Williams - Barbourville, KY
Emilyann Wilson - Gray, KY
