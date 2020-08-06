Union College recently released guidelines for the upcoming Fall semester with Classes beginning August 19.
Students will be required to have a COVID-19 test no more than seven days before arriving on campus. Students will need to email copy of their negative test results to Dean of Students James Becknell at james.becknell@unionky.edu. Students that fail to meet this requirement or arrive with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed on campus. Those with a positive test should also inform Becknell to make arrangements.
Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks. Noncompliance with the state mask mandate will result in student’s not being allowed on campus. Masks are required in all facilities including common areas, classrooms, and labs; they will not be required in a student’s housing.
Social distancing is also expected of those on campus this year. Students are also expected to complete a daily health screening via the LiveSafe app and to self-quarantine if experiencing symptoms. Online options have been put in place for students not comfortable with in-person learning this year and classrooms have been set up for social distancing.
The Fall semester will run from August 19 to December 3. There will be no Fall break and there will also be classes on Labor Day. Students will leave for Thanksgiving on November 23 and will take their final exams before then. Students will not return after the holiday and will finish the semester virtually.
The school is still waiting on a decision on athletics from NAIA and Appalachian Athletic Conference. Clubs and student groups will be able to meet but outside groups will not be allowed to meet on campus for this school year. With the possible exception for athletics, there will be no school travel this semester.
