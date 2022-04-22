Union College is pleased to announce that it will host two in-person Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, May 7th.
The morning session begins at 10:30 AM and the afternoon session begins at 2:00 PM. Participants in either session will not be limited on the number of guests they wish to bring. Masks will be recommended for all guests. A livestream of both sessions will also be available for guests who cannot attend in person. Union is returning the ceremony to Robsion Arena, where commencement exercises were held for many years prior to the pandemic.
Graduates are assigned to one of two ceremonies based upon which academic program they are enrolled. Undergraduates in the Edna Jenkins Mann School of Nursing, the School of Health and Natural Sciences, and the School of Humanities and Social Sciences are assigned to the 10:30 AM Commencement Ceremony. Undergraduates in the School of Professional and Graduate Studies, as well as all graduate students, are assigned to the 2:00 PM Ceremony.
Updates and additional information about Commencement exercises will be made at www.unionky.edu/commencement
