Union College is pleased to recognize Knox County students who have been named Presidential Laureates or named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
A total of 41 local students were named Presidential Laureates while 77 students were honored with recognition among the Dean’s List.
Presidential Laureates are undergraduate students who achieve at least 3.75 GPA for two successive semesters, with at least twelve hours, no incompletes, no grades of “C” or below, and no unsatisfactory grades in either semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of undergraduate students who have completed at least twelve hours, with a 3.33 GPA, no incompletes for the semester, no grades of “C” or below, and no unsatisfactory grades for the semester.
Union College’s Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List students are recognized each academic year at the close of the fall and spring semesters.
Students named Presidential Laureates
Jessica Abner - Woollum, KY
Isaac Bargo - Barbourville, KY
Amanda Becknell - Barbourville, KY
Vanessa Bernardes - Barbourville, KY
Cooper Collins - Barbourville, KY
Ally Daniels - Barbourville, KY
Emily Davis - Barbourville, KY
Emilee Deaton - Barbourville, KY
Bonnie Edwards - Barbourville, KY
Haley Ellison - Barbourville, KY
Rachel Engle - Bimble, KY
Hallie Gambrel - Cannon, KY
Matt Hammons - Barbourville, KY
Matthew Helton - Barbourville, KY
Lexi Henson - Gray, KY
Sydney Hughes - Barbourville, KY
McKenzie Hurley - Barbourville, KY
James Jones - Bimble, KY
Zaneka Kerr - Barbourville, KY
Stephen Loveless - Heidrick, KY
Madison Mays - Barbourville, KY
Bailey Messer - Barbourville, KY
Kandace Messer - Barbourville, KY
Kaylee Messer - Barbourville, KY
David Miller - Barbourville, KY
Zachary Mills - Bimble, KY
Mariane Moschetta - Barbourville, KY
Arthur Queiroz - Barbourville, KY
Matthew Rose - Girdler, KY
Abbagail Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ashley Smith - Barbourville, KY
Kayla Smith - Flat Lick, KY
Macy Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ryleigh Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Sarah Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Maria Tye - Barbourville, KY
Morgan Warren - Gray, KY
Tanner Wells - Barbourville, KY
Payton Williams - Barbourville, KY
Emilyann Wilson - Gray, KY
Savanna Woolum - Gray, KY
Students named to Dean's List
Jessica Abner - Woollum, KY
Isaac Bargo - Barbourville, KY
Amanda Becknell - Barbourville, KY
Vanessa Bernardes - Barbourville, KY
Morgan Bunch - Barbourville, KY
Cooper Collins - Barbourville, KY
Ally Daniels - Barbourville, KY
Amber Davis - Barbourville, KY
Emily Davis - Barbourville, KY
Emilee Deaton - Barbourville, KY
Bonnie Edwards - Barbourville, KY
Adrienne Eggers - Barbourville, KY
Haley Ellison - Barbourville, KY
Rachel Engle - Bimble, KY
Giovani Batista Fiorio - Barbourville, KY
Whitney Frasure - Cannon, KY
Hallie Gambrel - Cannon, KY
Noah Garland - Cannon, KY
Kristen Hamilton - Barbourville, KY
Hayley Hammons - Barbourville, KY
Matt Hammons - Barbourville, KY
Matthew Helton - Barbourville, KY
Mackenzie Hensley - Barbourville, KY
Lexi Henson - Gray, KY
Robert Hobbs - Barbourville, KY
Sydney Hughes - Barbourville, KY
McKenzie Hurley - Barbourville, KY
Braden Isom - Bimble, KY
Emily Jones - Barbourville, KY
James Jones - Bimble, KY
Zaneka Kerr - Barbourville, KY
Savannah King - Artemus, KY
Stephen Loveless - Heidrick, KY
Kelsey Mahan - Bimble, KY
Madison Mays - Barbourville, KY
Bailey Messer - Barbourville, KY
Kandace Messer - Barbourville, KY
Kaylee Messer - Barbourville, KY
Whitney Messer - Barbourville, KY
David Miller - Barbourville, KY
Chandler Mills - Heidrick, KY
Emily Mills - Barbourville, KY
Johnathon Mills - Barbourville, KY
Laura Mills - Barbourville, KY
Taryn Mills - Bimble, KY
Zachary Mills - Bimble, KY
Mariane Moschetta - Barbourville, KY
Kammey Powers - Barbourville, KY
Arthur Queiroz - Barbourville, KY
Jessie Rapier - Gray, KY
Matthew Rose - Girdler, KY
Timara Rucker - Gray, KY
Christopher Samuels - Barbouville, KY
Jenna Scharinger - Bryant’s Store, KY
Kenneth Scott - Barbourville, KY
Abbagail Smith - Barbourville, KY
Ashley Smith - Barbourville, KY
Kayla Smith - Flat Lick, KY
Lindsey Smith - Cannon, KY
Lydia Smith - Barbourville, KY
Macy Smith - Barbourville, KY
Lawrence Stamper - Barbourville, KY
Alexis Stark - Barbourville, KY
Ryleigh Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Sarah Swafford - Barbourville, KY
Kaitlyn Taylor - Barbourville, KY
Dakota Tye - Barbourville, KY
Maria Tye - Barbourville, KY
Lillian Wagers - Cannon, KY
Cassie Warren - Barbourville, KY
Morgan Warren - Gray, KY
Tanner Wells - Barbourville, KY
Kacie West - Barbourville, KY
Payton Williams - Barbourville, KY
Emilyann Wilson - Gray, KY
Shelbie Witt - Babourville, KY
Savanna Woolum - Gray, KY
