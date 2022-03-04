Woman wearing mask

Credit: vecteezy.com | Pro License

Beginning on Monday, March 7, Union College will scale back the Campus-Wide Mask Mandate. Next week, Union College will:

  • Continue to require masks in classroom settings (including the ARC and other indoor study spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained), 
  • Change to mask recommended for other indoor public spaces (including the Student Center and Dining Hall). 

 The administration will continue to monitor health data regularly. Student Development will issue a separate announcement relating to on-campus visitation. 

As civility is a core value of the college, the administration would like to remind all persons that members of the campus community may continue to wear a mask when indoors. There will be a period of re-acclimatization for some – please remember to respect those individual choices. Please also respect any request for a personal buffer for social distancing. We are excited to be trending in this direction.

Thank you,

Brian R. Strunk
Union College Vice President of Institutional Advancement & Enrollment Management

Tags

Recommended for you