Beginning on Monday, March 7, Union College will scale back the Campus-Wide Mask Mandate. Next week, Union College will:
- Continue to require masks in classroom settings (including the ARC and other indoor study spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained),
- Change to mask recommended for other indoor public spaces (including the Student Center and Dining Hall).
The administration will continue to monitor health data regularly. Student Development will issue a separate announcement relating to on-campus visitation.
As civility is a core value of the college, the administration would like to remind all persons that members of the campus community may continue to wear a mask when indoors. There will be a period of re-acclimatization for some – please remember to respect those individual choices. Please also respect any request for a personal buffer for social distancing. We are excited to be trending in this direction.
Thank you,
Brian R. Strunk
Union College Vice President of Institutional Advancement & Enrollment Management
