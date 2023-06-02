Union College Visitors Club meets for inaugural luncheon

The Union College Visitors Club met for the first time Wednesday, May 31 at noon in the Sharp Academic Center. Organized by Union’s Office of the President, the inaugural luncheon brought leaders from the Barbourville community together with leaders from the college for dialogue and engagement.
The luncheon was attended by Betty Cole, Barbara Daniel, Bill Daniel, Sam Davies, Nic Dople, Claudia Greenwood, Dr. Marisa Greer, Dr. Marcia Hawkins, Kateena Haynes, Sherry Partin, Tom Retherford, Jennifer Skidmore, Rev. Charles Tinsley, and Sherry Tinsley.
Union plans to host regular luncheons for the Visitors Club every four to five weeks, with the goal of supporting connection between the college and community. Guests are currently being surveyed to determine the next luncheon date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.