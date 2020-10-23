BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Despite some outstanding individual performances, Thursday’s match will likely be viewed as ‘the one that got away,’ as Union College volleyball dropped a 3-2, Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) decision to visiting Milligan University (Tenn.).
The 14-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12 loss is the second in a row for the Bulldogs, who drop to 8-2 overall and in the AAC. The Buffaloes improve to 7-4 overall and in league play.
BATTLE AT THE NET
The teams fought hard to control the play at the net. Union posted two more kills than Milligan, ending with a 49-47 edge. However, Milligan outblocked Union 12-11.
Even though there were a high number of kills by both teams, only three players hit double-digits. Milligan’s Carley Gregory led the way 18, while Union’s Alison Smith and Shayna Baugh logged 14 and 13 kills, respectively.
Baugh also led Union with six total kills, including five solo. Michaela Cox added four blocks for the Bulldogs. Conversely, Julia Codispoti registered nine with Taylor Pavich chipping in four.
TURN OF EVENTS
Union appeared to be in control of things as it won the first two sets relatively easy by the scores of 25-14 and 25-19. Play was tight in both the third and fourth frames, but Union could never quite get over the hump to close out the match, allowing Milligan to claim the 25-21 and 25-22 set wins to force a fifth and final stanza.
Play remained close as Baugh kill put Union up 12-11. But then a service error and an attack error allowed Milligan to grab a 13-12 lead. Sarah Grace Larkey followed with a kill to put the Buffaloes up two, and Larkey teamed up with Jericka Emert for a block for the 15-12 set win and 3-2 match victory.
TOP BULLDOG PERFORMANCES
Baugh’s 13 kills and six blocks lead the way, as does Smith’s season-high 14 kills. Her previous best was nine against Montreat on Sept. 19.
Jordan Kusan posted a career-high 24 assists to go with nine digs, while Allison Ruddick logged her second consecutive 30-plus dig outing with 35.
BULLDOG NOTES
Union posted its second-most digs of the season with 91.
The 49 kills are also the second-most by Union this season.
The Bulldogs are 1-2 in five-set matches in 2020.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union hits the road on Tuesday to face Kentucky Christian. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
