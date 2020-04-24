Five Home Dates Highlight 2020 Union Football Schedule
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union College football will play five times within the friendly confines of Williamson Stadium during the 2020 campaign. First-year head coach John Luttrell unveiled the Bulldogs’ schedule on Thursday.
Union has a 10-game slate set before it with five home dates and five road games. The Bulldogs will open with four games against inter-divisional foes in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) before closing out the year with six MSC Appalachian Division contests.
To start out the season, Union faces a pair of MSC Sun Division squads. Ave Maria University (Fla.) comes to Barbourville on Aug. 29 to kick off 2020, and the Bulldogs will travel south to face Warner University (Fla.) on Sept. 5.
Next, Union takes on a pair of MSC Bluegrass Division rivals with University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) visiting Williamson Stadium on Sept. 12 for the Battle for the Brass Lantern. Following a bye week, Union heads up I-75 to battle Georgetown College (Ky.) on Sept. 26.
The Bulldogs open MSC Appalachian Division play with back-to-back home games, hosting Bluefield College (Va.) on Oct. 3 and Reinhardt University (Ga.) on Oct. 10. Union travels to Point University (Ga.) on Oct. 17 before returning home for a date with Faulkner University (Ala.) on Oct. 31. Faulkner is new to the MSC Appalachian Division, coming over from the MSC Sun Division.
Union wraps up the season with back-to-back road games, visiting St. Andrews University (N.C.) on Nov. 7 and Kentucky Christian University on Nov. 14.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
