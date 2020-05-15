doud

Union College's online day of giving is happening today. "Dear Old Union Day" aims to raise money for the Union Fund.

The Union Fund helps students with scholarships and other essential aid. The fund can also provide emergency aid such as responding to damage from the major wind storm in April. 

This year the school has set a goal of $25,000, nearly double last year's total for the day. You can find more info and make a donation at https://unioncollege.givingfuel.com/dear-old-union-day-2020.

