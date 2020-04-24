Union Places Three on MSC Archery All-Academic Team

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The Union College archery team saw three of its own named to the Mid-

South Conference (MSC) All-Academic Team, the league announced on Monday.

Collecting the honors are Denver Calvin Gross, Kassidy Farris, and Jeffrey Grubb. This marks the

second year in a row the Bulldogs placed three on the All-Academic Team, and this is the

second time Gross and Farris made the squad.

In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade

point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic

status.

