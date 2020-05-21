Jay Stancil of Union and the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) is the 2019-20 AAC Willie Belcher Sports Information Director of the Year recipient, the league announced on Monday at its spring meetings.
"To receive this award from my peers is an honor," said Stancil. "This award is a credit to my team at Union, without whom this would not be possible. I could not ask for better coworkers than Noah Hughes and Mason Elam as well as former assistant Taylor Drake. I am also very appreciative of all my colleagues in the conference and their help and assistance with conference events and other league matters. They help make my job as the conference SID much easier.
“This award is also a credit to my wife and kids,” he continued. “I could not do this job I love without their love and support. They have sacrificed a great deal to allow me to provide the coverage for the teams and student-athletes of Union and the AAC. I am forever grateful for my family."
This is the ninth year of the award, and it's named in honor of longtime Virginia Intermont sports information director Willie Belcher. Belcher always exhibited a strong passion for her job and for the students and student-athletes that she came in contact with on a daily basis. She was strong in her faith and a great influence on those around her. In 2010, she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma and lost her battle to cancer in June of 2012.
This is the third time has received the award. He won inaugural honor in 2012 before winning again in 2019.
The 2019-20 season completed Stancil's 21st year at Union and 10th with the AAC. At Union, he oversees the promotion and publicity of the Bulldogs' 25 intercollegiate athletic programs. He has seen the AAC grow to 16 full-time members and four affiliate members and from 13 championships to 22 during his tenure as the conference SID.
Stancil is married, and he and his wife, Genople, have two children - a son, Jayson, and a daughter, Haylee. The Stancils are active members of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Corbin, Ky.
The previous recipients of the award are Stancil, Union (2011-12); Matt Laws, Milligan (2012-13); John Gatto, Union (2013-14); Jason Hanes, Reinhardt (2014-15); Daniel Manget, Milligan (2015-16); Walker McCrary, Truett McConnell (2016-17); Steve Schwepker, Point (2017-18); and Stancil (2018-19).
