MILLIGAN, Tenn. – Union College volleyball is on a roll.
The Bulldogs won their fifth straight match to open the season and posted their third consecutive sweep with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-16 win over the Buffaloes of Milligan University (Tenn.) on Saturday.
This marks the first time in program history Union began the season 5-0, which is its overall and Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) record. Meanwhile, Milligan, the preseason favorite to win the AAC North Division, falls to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Union controlled the match from the outset. After falling behind 2-0 in the opening frame, the Bulldogs quickly bounced back and used a 9-0 run in building a 20-7 cushion en route to the 25-10 set win.
Milligan played Union tighter in the second stanza but never managed to take the lead. The Bulldogs’ lead never grew bigger than five in the frame, but they had little issue in claiming the 25-22 set win for a 2-0 match lead.
Early in the third, the Buffaloes owned a 4-2 edge. Yet, the Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. During the rally, Madison Jennings, Alison Smith, and Michaela Cox each provided a kill. Milligan never threatened again as Union wrapped up the 3-0 sweep with a 25-16 set victory.
BULLDOG OF THE MATCH
Shayna Baugh continues to impress at the net as she led Union with nine kills and three total blocks. The junior transfer posted a .471 attack percentage as she had one error in 17 attacks, upping her percentage for the season to .398 – which ranks her in the top 10 in the NAIA.
The Tucson, Ariz., native leads the Bulldogs in total blocks with 17 in five matches.
STAT OF THE MATCH
Netplay was key to winning the match. Union posted a .178 attack percentage with 34 kills and 15 errors in 107 total attacks. Meanwhile, Milligan struggled at the net, registering a minus-0.022 attack percentage with 25 kills and 28 errors in 135 total attacks.
BULLDOG NOTES
After Baugh, Jennings, and Marissa Davis led in kills with six apiece. Cox and Smith each added four.
Alicia Sikora narrowly missed recording a double-double with 12 assists and eight digs.
Sikora is two assists shy of the 1,000th of her career.
Allison Ruddick recorded her second 20-plus dig outing of the year with 22 to go with five assists. She is three digs away from 750 in her Bulldog career.
For the third time this season, Union logged 70 or more digs in a match.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union opens a four-match homestand on Tuesday when Kentucky Christian University visits Robsion Arena. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
