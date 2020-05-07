uc

Union College will hold a virtual Baccalaureate ceremony tomorrow, May 8 from 7p.m. til 8p.m.

The ceremony is set for the night before the school's virtual commencement ceremony which will air at 10:30 a.m. on May 9. Both events are in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The college is continuing to explore options for an in-person commencement in the future. 

Those wishing to view the virtual Baccalaureate can visit www.unionky.edu/bacc. A link to view the ceremony on YouTube will also be made available on the website. 

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you