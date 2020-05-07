Union College will hold a virtual Baccalaureate ceremony tomorrow, May 8 from 7p.m. til 8p.m.
The ceremony is set for the night before the school's virtual commencement ceremony which will air at 10:30 a.m. on May 9. Both events are in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The college is continuing to explore options for an in-person commencement in the future.
Those wishing to view the virtual Baccalaureate can visit www.unionky.edu/bacc. A link to view the ceremony on YouTube will also be made available on the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.