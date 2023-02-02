For the first time in four years, The Mackie Awards will return to Union College this spring, this year taking place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in Robsion Arena.
At this year's ceremony, where individuals and teams are inducted into the Union College Athletics Hall of Fame, three teams from 2007 will be honored as Teams of Distinction: The volleyball, men's tennis and women's tennis teams.
The school will also celebrate the 2007-08 women's basketball team and 2009 men's golf team, who were scheduled to be honored in 2020 before the event was canceled at the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. COVID also caused the event being canceled in 2021 and 2022.
Athletes and coaches who were part of the honored teams are asked to contact the Union College Alumni Office by phone at 606-546-1281 or by email at alumni@unionky.edu.
Individual inductees into the Union College Athletics Hall of Fame and ticket information for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
