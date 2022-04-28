Union unveils new field turf design for Williamson Stadium

Barbourville, KY— Burch/Nau field at Williamson Stadium will have a new look when fans are welcomed back for the 2022-2023 sports season.
A plan for a new synthetic turf field was revealed Thursday during the Board of Trustee spring meeting. The most noticeable change is the new design, which incorporates current branding.
“It’s an alternating green with the athletic U logo in the center and we’ve gone with black endzones instead of orange so that our lettering will pop more if you’re watching a broadcast,” said Tim Curry, Executive Director of Athletics.
Additional renovations include rerouting a storm drain which will alleviate puddling around the field and increase its longevity.
“We’ve talked about this for some time and it’s great to know this is finally going to happen,” said Don Lane, Trustee and Athletics Committee Chair.
Williamson Stadium is home to both football and men’s and women’s soccer programs, however, the field is utilized for many other campus and community events.
“Just last night we had student activities out there using the field so this isn’t just an athletics piece, our entire campus uses that facility and will be an upgrade everyone benefits from,” Curry said.
Construction is set to run from May 9th to July 31st. This means no events or camps will take place at Williamson Stadium this summer, but the college is looking forward to serving the community with the new field beginning this fall.
