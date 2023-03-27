Knox County UNITE hosted their 17th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina. The morning began with warmer temperatures than usual. More than eighty registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of windy fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping our youth from misusing drugs.
The winners of the day were as follows:
Total Weight
1st Place – 18.60 lbs. – Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams
2nd Place –16.90 lbs. – Terry Ledford and John Detherage
3rd Place – 16.40 lbs.- James Miracle and Lance Smith
4th Place – 16.40 – Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks
5th Place – 15.40– Nick Boggs and Chester Wooten
6th Place – 14.10 – John Smith and Corey Snyder
7th Place – 14.00 – Hobart Boggs and Tanner Boggs
8th Place – 13.30 – Blake Marcum and Talmadge Marcum
9th Place – 12.30 – David Wilson and Joe Wilson
10th Place – 12.13 – Treston Cobb and Paul Norvell
11th Place – 12.12 – Joe Roskopf and Tyler Brock
12th Place – 12.00 – Darrel M. Hicks and Darrell E. Hicks
13th Place – 11.20 – Michael Caldwell and Richard Roach
14th Place – 11.11 – Randy Burnett and Colby Cope
15th Place – 10.80 – Zack Wilson and Thomas Wilson
16th Place - 10.60 – Michael Hill and Brian Lawson
17th Place – 10.40 – Corey Owens and Trevor Mills
18th Place – 10.15 – Brian Boggs and Paul Sevie
19th Place – 10.10 – Dustin Carpenter and Logan Hamilton
20th Place – 9.70 – Travis Wagers and Kim Mays
30th Place – 7.11 – Hunter Bright and Norton Bright
30th Place Tie – 7.11 – Kendall Frost and Logan Owens
Big Small Mouth
5.30 lbs. – Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks
Big Large Mouth
5.0 lbs. – Austin Abner and Darien Abner
5.0 lbs. – James Stidham and Charles Davis
Trash Fish
5.15 lbs. – Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams
