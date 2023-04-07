UNITE discusses the rise of Fentanyl

UNITE held its monthly meeting on April 4 at the Union College Student Center.
The meeting was accompanied by two guest speakers, both of whom work with the Kentucky State Police.
The first speaker was KSP Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Jacobs.
Trooper Jacobs spoke on the continued rise of fentanyl, not only in the United States but particularly in Knox and surrounding counties.
He also spoke on new substances making their way to the area and the importance of raising awareness for these growing substance abuse trends.
This was followed by Christa Browning who is a Victim Advocate and Angel Coordinator with the Kentucky State Police.
She spoke about the Angel Initiative, which is a program through which the State Police offers assistance to Kentuckians who struggle with substance dependency and addiction.
The program is available in every post in the state and anyone interested can go to one of these posts and receive help in finding treatment options.
UNITE Vice-Chairperson Claudia Greenwood spoke on recent events to have taken place in the community and shared about the Knox County Cares Suicide Prevention event that will be taking place on April 20 at 5pm at the Union College Student Center.
She also shared information on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program that assist in making beds for children under the age of 18 who do not have a bed in their home and how the community can get involved.
