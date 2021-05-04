fishing tournament winners

Pictured are first place winners – Terry Ledford and John Detherage with Knox County UNITE Coalition Chair Claudia Gibson Greenwood.

Knox County UNITE hosted their 15 th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina.

The morning began with temperatures in the 30’s and many eating breakfast at the Marina. Fifty-five registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping our youth from misusing drugs.

The winners of the day were as follows:

Total Weight

1 st Place – 18.25 lbs. – Terry Ledford and John Detherage

2 nd Place – 16.80 lbs. – Jason Lake and Dave McAdams

3 rd Place – 12.29 lbs. Bryan Boggs and Joshua Boggs

Big Small Mouth

4.58 lbs. – Tanner Owens and Justin Rose

Big Large Mouth

4.30 lbs. – Donnie Owens and Don Owens

Trash Fish

3.87 lbs. – Michael House and Dewayne Drummonds

