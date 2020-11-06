Operation UNITE held a virtual meeting Tuesday in which they went over upcoming budget proposals. The meeting was without the usual guest speaker due to Election Day.
UNITE’s Carl Varney went over requested funding for various programs, which are expected to be accepted for the upcoming year’s budget. These include $1,500 for UPWARD Basketball, $750 for the soccer camp held at Union College, $250 for office supplies, and a $1,500 media campaign.
Election Day made it difficult to find a guest speaker for this month’s meeting, a staple of UNITE meetings. Travis Powers from Baptist Health, a new face to UNITE meetings, took a moment to introduce himself and discuss some of Baptist’s programs.
UNITE Coalition Chair Claudia Greenwood took a moment to invite attendees to participate in a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss rural broadband access. The goal of the meeting is to learn the internet needs and issues of rural Kentuckians with hopes of using the information to apply for grants.
The next UNITE meeting is set for December 1 at noon.
