SPRING FLING VENDORS FAIR
Premier Parties, Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - BBQ trucks and concessions will be on site, including popcorn, cotton candy, with over 20 small business vendors represented. Most vendors will be small businesses from Knox County.
WEEKLY PRAYER MEETING OPEN TO ALL DENOMINATIONS
St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be hosting a weekly community prayer meeting each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. All denominations welcome. Come pray for our community as well as individual prayer needs. Located in Gray, KY across from post office. Contact Rev. Andy Dunn at 606-344-6146 for more information.
PRAYING FOR THE NATION
All Christians, are you concerned for our community and our nation? We will be gathering each Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Knox Association of Baptists building in Gray, Ky. This is open to all churches. Please come join us in prayer for our nation. For info, call Bobby Mills, 606-545-2803.
MUSEUM CLOSING EXTENDED
The Knox Historical Museum and Genealogy Center will remain closed for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planned date for reopening had been Jan. 6, 2021, but the surge in local infections forced a lock down of the Barbourville Municipal building.
No research or genealogy services will be available until the City of Barbourville government declares that it is safe to open the building. Reopening will be announced in the Mountain Advocate and the museum website, knoxhistoricalmuseum.org.
For the present, all contact with the museum should be in writing to: Knox Historical Museum, PO Box 1446, Barbourville, KY 40906.
