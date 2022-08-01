Update from KSP:
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 pm EST on Aug. 1 in Knox County.
At the request of the Barbourville Police Department, KSP detectives along with KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) arrived on the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A female suspect was transported by Knox EMS to Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville where she was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled at the office of the state medical examiner in Frankfort.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case
Original story:
Kentucky State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting at a residence at Henson Hollow Road in the Boone Heights community in Barbourville. The incident occurred Monday evening.
Law enforcement has not released any details at this time, but this story will be updated as more information is available.
