A short time after 10:00am Deputy Sam Mullins, Knox County EMS, and Barbourville Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of KY 225 and Farmer Lane.
Deputy Mullins stated that once on scene he observed a dark maroon Toyota Avalon that had been struck in the passenger side of the vehicle by a blue GMC Envoy SUV. The force of the impact pushed the Avalon into a cement porch of a residence at the corner of the intersection, while the Envoy came to rest just off the roadway. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.
The occupants of the Avalon were checked on scene by EMS personnel and had no injuries. Two of the occupants of the Envoy, a woman and female juvenile, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were both flown by Air Evac and Life Star to UT hospital for treatment. A third male juvenile was taken to Barbourville ARH for examination of possible injuries.
Also assisting on scene were Special Deputies Shawn Smith and Curdy Corey. No one was cited in this incident.
