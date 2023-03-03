Barbourville basketball standout Matthew Warren received an apparent ankle injury on Thursday night against Clay County during their Regional tournament matchup.
According to a Barbourville Independent School official, the ankle is not broken, which is excellent news for the senior. The school official also informed us "He is walking on it, not well, but walking on it."
Warren saw a doctor on Friday morning and will see him again on Saturday morning. The injury is considered touch and go and Warren is considered questionable at this time.
