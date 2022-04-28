Richland Volunteer Fire Department showed the newest edition to its fleet on Wednesday afternoon.
"We want people to know we're spending their tax dollars on upgrading their fire department," said Chief Bill Mills. The new truck went into service immediately following the ceremony.
To go along with the new truck was new equipment from TNT, including new "Jaws of Life."
You can read more about the new equipment in next week's Mountain Advocate.
Photos by Jeff Ledington
