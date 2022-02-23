London, KY - The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is pleased to announce the success of their third grant cycle, awarding $15,600 to local organizations operating within the Upper Cumberland region of Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties.
Receiving $1,500 matching grants are KCEOC’s Elderly Food Insecurity Project; Red Bird Christian School for STEM education; Middlesboro Main Street’s benevolent activities; Stay in Clay Land of Swinging Bridges Project; Volunteers of America Mid-States’ Freedom House; Laurel County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy’s Family Matters Project; First Baptist Church Corbin’s White Flag Relief Ministry and the Corbin Public Library’s Summer Reading 2022: Oceans of Possibilities.
Receiving $1,200 matching grants are the Whitley County Health Department’s Community Gardening Program, The Whitley County Farmers Market Kentucky Double Dollars Market Program, and the Emergency Christian Ministries Homeless Shelter.
“UCCF receives more applications than it can fund, which really challenges the grantmaking committee. They chose these three nonprofits because each organization met the foundation’s mission of serving our most vulnerable people. Each are big enough to make the matching requirements yet small enough that $1,500 will make a huge difference,” said Claudia Greenwood, Chair of the Grantmaking Committee.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation which has raised and distributed over $26,000 in grants since its inception in 2018. Upper Cumberland’s mission is to empower the people with a heart for Bell, Clay, Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties to enhance the quality of life for future generations. This organization is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
If you’d like to donate to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, please visit www.appalachianky.org or mail a contribution to Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 1381 London KY, 40743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.