Ursula A. Siler, or as most people knew her, Ulla, was called home by the lord on Friday, August
5th, 2022. She was 76.
Born in the oldest city in Germany, Trier, Ulla met a young man from Corbin, who swept her off her feet. Robert had joined the airforce at 17 and was stationed in Germany. Soon after they met, Ulla brought Bobby home to meet her parents. In his broken German, Bobby tried to impress his soon to be mother-in-law by saying something nice about the meal she had prepared. He wanted to say, “I’ve never eaten anything better.” What he actually said was, “It would have been better had I never eaten.” And that was how their more than 55 years together began.
Ulla was a devoted mother, a world traveler and a successful business owner. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Katharina Irsch. Her husband Robert Harvey Siler, and two brothers-in-law, Hubert Earnest Siler and Verdie Wilfred Siler also preceded her in death.
Ulla was a strong and brave woman. Whether she was traveling the world alone, starting a new business or standing up for what’s right, she wasn’t the type that got scared easily. With her husband, Ulla created US Gold Realty and served the tri-county area for many years. And she was a longtime member of Sandstone Baptist Church.
Ulla is survived by her sons Paul H. Siler (Kristine), Jason L. Siler (Ani), and Joe Lynn Siler; grandchildren Paul Brandon Siler, Jaylin Isaac Siler, Roslyn Josefine Siler, Andreas Robert Siler, Rachael Richie and Gretchen Warren; great-grandchildren Luke, Jase, Jaxon, Knox, Greyson and Harper; Brother Reinhard Irsch (Jutta); niece Pamela Kuster (Torsten); nephew Tobias Irsch; great-niece Lea Kuster; sister-in-law Retha Diane Babylon (Jeff); and brother-in-law Ivan Kenneth Siler (Patricia).
A visitation will be held at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 9th, from noon to2:00. To be immediately followed by a procession to a graveside service at Worley Cemetery with Reverend Jimmy Logan officiating.
