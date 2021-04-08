During Tuesday’s Operation UNITE meeting, Barbourville ARH Community President Charles Lovell told the attendees that the hospital is offering vaccines but “doesn’t have any arms to put them in.”
Lovell later stated that the low demand at the hospital is a recent development. “We have had long waiting lists,” he stated. He attributed the current situation to the increased availability of the vaccine which has led to the hospital to be allocated more doses. The health department has also seen an increase in availability and has held drive through events at the farmers market. “It has been a supply and demand situation,” said Lovell.
To get a vaccine at the hospital, one simply needs to call 606-545-5549 to set up an appointment. They will need to bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one. The vaccines are free, although an administration fee may apply, and can be gotten even without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.