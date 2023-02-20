A Valentine’s Day collision landed a Corbin man behind bars.
Knox County Deputies responded to a collision involving two vehicles about 5 p.m. on February 14 at the junction of Ky. 3606 and Tower Road in Corbin. The collision involved a 2008 Chevy van and an RTEC transportation van.
Knox County Dispatch received a call advising there were people possibly trapped inside one of the vehicles and that the driver of the van had fled the scene on foot.
The five occupants of the RTEC van were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Baptist Health Corbin. None of the RTEC occupants needed to be extricated from the van.
The driver of the van was located later just off Tower Road. The driver, identified as Christopher Sanders Smith, 57 of Corbin, was arrested and charged with Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield Right of Way, No Operators License and five counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree. Smith was wanted on a Whitley County bench warrant for failure to pay the fine on a Possession of Controlled Substance- 3rd Degree charge.
Smith was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was treated and released and later lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for an appearance in Knox District Court on Tuesday, February 21.
Corbin City Police Officers, Corbin Fire Department and Woodbine Fire Department assisted at the scene.
