Knox County Public Schools is sounding the alarm after it was reported Wednesday that four students received medical care after a vaping-related scare earlier in the week.
It was reported by television media that four students from Lynn Camp High School were experiencing serious side effects after vaping. The report stated they were experiencing high blood pressure, elevated heart rate and shortness of breath as well as feeling tired and confused.
The story cites Lynn Camp High School’s School Resource Officer, who said the students did not use the vape on the school grounds but used it before school earlier in the week. While not calling it an overdose, the report says the officer did state the vape pen contained THC and was unsure whether something else was in it or not.
In a statement sent to parents and posted to social media, Knox County Public Schools said, “The health and safety of our students is very important to us. As you are aware, vaping has become a widespread issue with students throughout the nation. Knox County Public Schools want to educate and share information with our families about vaping,” stressing that students may be unaware of the contents of the chemicals they are vaping.
“It is against school policy for anyone to use a vape on campus – especially an underage student to have one in possession. Our district, school resource officers, local and state law enforcement, and those in the court system pledge to hold students fully accountable if found in possession or use,” the statement went on to say.
The school system and the SRO at Lynn Camp urges students and parents to not use vape pens because of the potential dangers they present.
The Centers for Disease Control sites many dangers of using e-cigarettes/vaping. Among them is the highly addictive nature of nicotine which can harm adolescent brain development, citing that scientists are still learning about the long-reaching effects of vaping on mental health as well as overall health. Quitting smoking has shown to be associated with “lower levels of anxiety, depression, and stress, as well as improved positive mood and quality of life”.
