Mrs. Varina Jorgela Dickerson, 39, of Barbourville, passed away Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020 at Saint Joseph London. She was the daughter of Helen J. Helton Baker of Gray and the late Curtis E. Baker born on June 4, 1980 in Louisville.
Varina was a receptionist with Paul Baker Attorney-at-Law, attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church in London and a former Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed crafts, hiking and especially loved her children, spending time with them and was faithful to support them in all activities.
On December 26, 2005, she united in marriage with Mark William Guy Dickerson and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her loving husband, Mark Dickerson of Barbourville; three beloved children, Savannah, Austin and Brooklyn Dickerson all of Barbourville; siblings, Valory Hughes and husband, David, of Silsbee, TX, Vayanessa “Nikki” Ricks and husband, Michael, of Elgin, OK and Thaddeus Baker and wife, Chasity, of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, May 30. She will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery at Acorn Fork.
Casket bearers will be John Okuma, Cameron Ricks, Joshua Howard, Justin Howard, Jonathan Jackson and Patrick Baker. Honorary bearers will be Bruce Gentry, Thaddeus Baker, David Hughes, Michael Ricks, Jonathan Ricks and Christopher Dickerson.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. Those attending are encouraged to follow social distancing procedures.
Expressions of sympathy may go to her children. Please visit her Facebook account for further information.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
