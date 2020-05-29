Veda Kay Wombles, 54, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Born in Corbin, Veda was a homemaker and was a member of Church of God of the Union Assembly. She was the daughter of the late Whitley and Viola Keen Gray, and was also preceded in death by her brother Jerry Dewayne Gray, sister Yolanda Elaine Gray, and grandmother Matilda Keen.
She is survived by her son Joshua Wombles; sister Jennifer Shank; brother Rondall Gray; former husband Robert Wombles; nieces and nephews Crystal Boyd, Caleb Shank, and Kaylee Shank; and by several great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Pratt officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Thursday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
The family has requested donations to assist with expenses. You can donate by selecting the red "donate now" icon. All donations will go directly towards funeral expenses and the family will be provided a list of all who donate.
Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and follow instructions posted at the funeral home to comply with state guidelines.
