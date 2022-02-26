Last week, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order resetting vehicle tax valuations back to their 2021 rates. The move comes after the state legislature passed a joint resolution for such an act.
“The property evaluation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year. That abrupt change warrants today’s action,” Beshear said. The order takes effect immediately and will set the values for 2022 and 2023. The Governor also proposed a 1% cut to the state’s sales tax from July 1, 2022 to July 1 2023.
On Thursday morning, Knox County PVA Bob Blevins announced the changes locally in a Facebook post. Blevins stated “For those of you who have already renewed your tags this year, the Treasury is supposed to be sending you refunds within 180 days.” Blevins also noted that the new valuations would not take effect in the PVA system until Monday, February 28.
County Clerk Offices are expected to also have the new amounts in their system on Monday and be able to collect the correct amount from taxpayers. April motor vehicle notices will be held until the system update, meaning all notices from then on will feature the correct amount.
The state will be handling the refunds of those that have already paid their taxes this year. A memo from the Office of Property Valuation states that “a centralized refund process is under development.” The memo further states that those refunds will be delivered “in a staggered manner over a several week (or month) period.” [sic]
