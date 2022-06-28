Mr. Vencil “Big V” Phipps, 82, of Barbourville, passed away Monday evening, June 20, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was the son of the late Herman and Pauline Phipps born on October 1, 1939 in Harlan.
Vencil retired from the Barbourville City Schools in 2015 with over 50 years of service and dedication. He was also a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church of Girdler, where he was a long-time member. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his grandkids, going to ballgames, playing golf and fishing.
On January 29, 1958, he was united in marriage with Billie Rae Pridemore Phipps and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Emily and Walter Branstutter, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; a sister, Birtha Rae Colson and a brother-in-law, William Smith.
Survivors include his beloved children, Vencil “Dinky” Phipps and Lisa Phipps; Victoria Hacker and husband, David; Michael Phipps and wife, Vickie, and Mark Phipps; his three beloved grandchildren, Wendi Rae Mills and husband, Nathan Mills, Alexander Vincent Phipps and Ethan Chandler Phipps; two sisters, Faye Smith and husband, Jerry Smith, and Laura Mae Smith; three brothers, Rondle Phipps and wife, Pat Phipps, Doyle Phipps and Darrell Phipps; brother-in-law, Dwight Pridemore and wife, Margaret; nieces and nephews, Rondle Scott Phipps and wife, Tiffany, Tonya Lay, Paige Hobbs and husband, Austin Hobbs, Todd Pridemore and wife, Melissa, Brittany Mills and husband, Travis, and Abagail Pridemore; great nieces and nephews, Keaton Millsaps, Jordan Phipps, Jayden Phipps, Pippa Phipps and Annie Hobbs; three special great nieces and nephews, Jacob Luke Mills, Ethan Michael Mills and Aubrey Kate Mills and a host of other family members and friends to mourn his passing.
