Vernon Edward Rains, 60, of Corbin (formerly of Evarts, Kentucky) passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born March 18, 1960, in Harlan County.
Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Rodney George Rains from Evarts and his step-sister, Judy Rains from Richmond.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra Rains of Corbin; step-son, Nathan Billings of Corbin; mother, Linda Rains; brother, Michael Rains of Florida; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James Short and Ruby Short of Corbin; sister-in-law, Pat Couch and husband Robert of Corbin; sister-in-law, Virginia Johnson of Corbin; brother-in-law, James Short and wife Joy of Harlan; and sister-in-law, Lois Short of Lexington. He is also survived by several other relatives and numerous friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Upper Room Revival Center in Corbin with Mark Gilbert officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 P.M. Thursday at the church.
