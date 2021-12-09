Mr. Vernon Mills age 56 of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. He was the son of Aster Mills and Thelma (Bargo) Mills born to them on January 9, 1965 in Knox County. On April 7, 1984, he united in marriage with Linda Sue Gray. He believed in the Baptist faith and had been a logger and equipment operator.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a big UK basketball fan and loved watching them play.
He is preceded in death by his father Aster Mills, and a brother, Randy Mills.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife Linda Sue Mills, his mother Thelma Mills, a special son, Robert McKeehan and wife Jamie and a special daughter, Brandi Mckeehan all of Gray, one brother Alford Mills of Gray, two sisters, Doris Tackett and husband Roger of Martin, Kentucky and Marsha Hubbs and husband Gary of Gray, his mother and father-in-law, Ancil and Geneva Gray of Woodbine, nieces and nephews, Rebecca Jarboe and husband Ryan of Williamsburg, Tabatha Lay and husband Chris of Jellico, TN, Ryan Gray of Gray, Jason McKeehan of Corbin, Daniel Mills and wife Courtney of London, A.W. Mills and wife Michelle of Barbourville, Lily Kate Hubbs, Jasper Hubbs and Andrew and Ava Smith all of Gray, brother and sister in law Tom & Cindy Gray of Corbin, special friends, Linda and Jerry Clark of Indiana, Bruce Helton and Donnie Helton, Jim and Mary Gregory, Buck Jackson and his daughter Lisa Siler, Mike Caudill of London, Roger Patterson and Alice Patterson of Gray and Tara Smith all of Gray. He also leaves behind many other relative and friends to mourn his passing.
