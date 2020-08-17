Vernon Wagers, age 76 of Woolum, KY was born in Knox County, KY on March 18, 1944 to the late Gilbert and Minnie Sproles Wagers and departed this life on August 11, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Old Ark House of Prayer and enjoyed working, farming, mowing the grass, watching Western Movies and Wrestling, playing Horseshoes, taking care of his children and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, a son: David Wagers; 2 grandchildren: Joshua Wagers, and Makyla Allen; a sister: Oma Goodin; and 4 brothers: Shelby Wagers, F G Wagers, Fount Wagers, and Shirley Wagers preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving children: Collen Lopez and husband Eddie of Lawrenceburg, KY, Charlene Bowling and husband Randall and Patricia Allen and husband Steve all of Sand Lick, and Glen Wagers of Woolum; his former wife: Loretta Wagers of Woolum, 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
