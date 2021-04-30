Vesta Clarene Rice age 73 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the UK hospital in Lexington. She was born on June 6, 1947 in Knox County and was the daughter of Joe and Effie Shields. She was a member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Effie Shields, two brothers, Doug and Dallas Shields and one sister, Evelyn Treadway.
Survivors include her son Charlton Smith and her daughter, Christine Smith both of Barbourville, three grandchildren, Elizabeth Deanna Smith and Brandy Rachelle Smith both of Barbourville and Kristin Dawn Smith of Lexington, two great-grandchildren, Emmett Vaughn and Emyah Smith, four brothers, Neil Shields Garrett Shields and wife Judy and Joe Shields and wife Betty all of Barbourville and Richard Shields of Ashland, Kentucky along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Vesta Rice will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Josh Smith and Rev. James Vandy officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the family of Ms. Rice, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Please remember, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed during all our services. This is for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
