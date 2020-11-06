Knox County American Veterans will hold its annual Veteran’s Day Parade this coming Saturday at 12 p.m. The parade was scheduled for Saturday to allow more people to attend and participate. The holiday itself falls on Wednesday this year.
The parade will feature floats and bikes from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The route will run from Lay Elementary to Knox Street, then on to the Court Square. The parade will stop on the Square to allow some of the group’s members to speak and for a wreath laying at the war memorial. After the ceremony the parade will head down North Main Street, ending at Barbourville Highschool.
Spectators are welcome to gather along the streets to view the parade and ceremony on the square while practicing social distancing. This year’s 5K has been postponed until the spring as well out of caution for the coronavirus.
Next Tuesday will see the dedication of an addition to the Veterans’ Monument on the court square at 11 a.m.
