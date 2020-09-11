The third Friday in September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. In honor of those still missing, Knox County American Veterans placed several POW/MIA flags in town to accompany the American flags they placed earlier in the year.
John Goley, the group’s commander, said there are still over 80,000 Americans still listed as POW’s (prisoners of war) or MIA (missing in action.) According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, around 75 percent of those are in the Asia-Pacific; some 41,000 are believed to have been lost at sea.
The POW/MIA movement arose out of the Vietnam War. Today more than 1,500 Vietnam veterans remain unaccounted for, 14 of them from Kentucky. More than 1,000 Kentuckians remain unaccounted for from World War Two.
Earlier this month the remains of a Corbin native who was listed as MIA were returned home 70 years after his death. Cpl. Billie Joe Nash was killed in the Korean War at 18 years old. His remains were identified after North Korea turned over dozens of boxes of remains in 2018. The Kentucky National Guard provided military honors for Nash’s funeral, which was attended by numerous veteran groups, including Knox County American Veterans.
This past Friday, the group held a wreath laying ceremony at the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall at Wildcat Harley Davidson in London. Afterwards, members stood guard at the memorial from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
