Mr. Victor Rufus McWilliams, Jr. age 62 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born on May 29, 1958 in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of Victor McWilliams, Sr. and Ora Beatrice (Lee) McWilliams. Mr. McWilliams served his country in the United States Army and was a truck driver for Grubb Trucking. He thoroughly enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and working in his garage.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ora Beatrice McWilliams, three brothers, Leroy, Stanley and Jerry McWilliams and one sister and brother in law, Geraldine Rybski and her husband Don.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his three children, Jacob McWilliams and wife Milly of Barbourville, Jason McWilliams and fiance’ Leslie “Catfish” Blue and Jana Sutherland and husband Justin of Bimble, his former wife, Alesia Grubb of Barbourville, four sisters, Dee Hale of Barbourville, Nancy Young and husband Clarence of East Bernstadt, Irma McWilliams of Barbourville and Vivian Lambert and husband Russell of London, twelve grandchildren, Robert McWilliams, Jacob McWilliams, Jr., Henson McWilliams, Madisyn McWilliams, Brayden Gray, Gavin Sutherland, Axel McWilliams, Makenna Sutherland, Selena Cobb, Alexis Payne, Grace Carter and Travis Carter, one great grandchild, Stetson Hunter and special friend, Johnny Elliott along with many other relatives and friends.
