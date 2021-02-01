Victoria Jordan, age 85, of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Hazard ARH. She was the daughter of Virgil Grubb and Bertha (Mills) Grubb, born to them in Knox County on December 13, 1935. She was a member of the Mills Missionary Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Victoria loved spending time with her family and loved animals, especially dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Bertha Grubb, her husband Chester Jordan and three brothers, Arvil Grubb, Ellis Grubb and Ottis Grubb and one grandchild, Rundal Chester Jordan, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter Charlotte Jordan, her two sons, Randal Jordan and Rundal Chester Jordan all of Bimble, one brother, Albert Grubb of Bimble, six grandchildren, Vickie Jordan Mills of Bimble, Frances Bargo and husband Adam of Cannon, Darcia Karr of Girdler, Brittany Jordan of Bimble, Rondal Chester Jordan of Corbin, Samantha Jordan of Barbourville, and Angela Jordan of Corbin, seven great grandchildren, Kyra Smith, Landen Bargo, Kendra Mills, Kaden Smith, Sophia Mills, Adalyn Bargo and Brayden Deaton. She also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and dear friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Victoria Jordan will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.. She will be laid to rest in the Obie Mills Cemetery at Bell’s Fork. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
Face coverings will be required as well as social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed during all our services. This is for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Jordan family the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
