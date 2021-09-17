The Knox Central cheer team and dance team, accompanied by students that attend Knox Central high school, participated in a balloon release to honor children that are battling childhood cancer at halftime of the Panthers' game against the Paintsville Tigers on Friday.
VIDEO: Knox Central honors children fighting childhood cancer with balloon release
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
