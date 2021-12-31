This week’s Vintage Christmas Essays come from another very diverse group of my friends who are from across the United States. I have known Vicki Burger since my second year teaching in Florida, 1982 when we first met at the copy machine; Colleen since 1986 when she was in my third grade classroom at Edge Elementary School, Niceville, Florida, a very smart young girl. Millie, I’ve known since we were in Knox Central together, 1963. She graduated a year ahead of me. Now, she is now the published author of several books.
Decorating Sugar Cookies with Grandma
by Vicki Jacobsen Burger
Niceville, Florida
As a little girl in the 1960’s and 70’s, I loved spending Christmases at my grandparents’ farmhouse in rural Missouri. There was an antique walnut drop-leaf table in Grandma’s kitchen which was usually minimally adorned, but at Christmas time Grandma filled pretty glass plates with a generations-old recipe of German Lebkuchen for my mother, chocolate fudge for my father, and beautifully decorated sugar cookies for her three granddaughters.
I find love and comfort in the memories, that while it was cold outside, it was always warm inside, with the scent of something baking in Grandma’s kitchen.
Smiles on the Faces of Strangers
by Colleen Yocum-Johnson
Mishawaka, Indiana
My father passed in August of 1997. That Christmas was going to be different from any before, in my memory. My mom was grieving her spouse, and my brother and I missed our dad. My mom’s oldest sister flew from Arizona to South Bend and our family went to Chicago to celebrate. We volunteered at a church’s soup kitchen on Christmas day. We forgot (or put aside) our pain, and were blessed many times over, by the smiles on the faces of strangers, that Christmas.
My Dream Gift
by Millie Ledford Lee
Portland, Oregon
In December of 1951, we moved from Harlan, Kentucky to a small farm in Knox County, Kentucky. Fourteen acres of land—all that wide open space for me and my brother to roam and play and be free. That was the best Christmas present ever, a place I remember with love and affection. Christmas morning came, and there was a half bushel of beautiful oranges under the tree, and my dream gift—a cowgirl outfit. A red vest and skirt with a white hat. A truly memorable Christmas for a seven year old.
This is my last article in the series Vintage Christmases, looking back 40- 50 years ago. I would like to thank this week’s guest writers. They are all dear friends of mine; thank you Vicki, Colleen and Millie.
If you would like to share your story, we’ll talk in November 2022.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com
