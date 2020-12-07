Mrs. Virgie Sue Taylor, 63, of Bryants Store, the widow of Arnold Taylor, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020 at St. Joseph London. She was the daughter of the late Custer C. and Rebecca L. Ballard Gibson born on October 15, 1957 in Knox County.
Virgie was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She enjoyed being on the computer, watching home improvement shows and especially spending time with her grandchildren and family.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Taylor; several brother and sisters; a grandson, Matthew Alexander Taylor and a great grandson, Jakobe Fuston.
Survivors include three children, Bill Edward Taylor and wife, Heather, of Tye Bend, Julie Ann Taylor and John Price of Scalf and Joshua A. Taylor of Bryants Store; a sister, Betty Honeycutt of Turkey Creek; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, December 7 with Rev. Glenn Collins and Rev. Jimmy Lee officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Lay Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday between 12 and 1 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, per the Governor’s mandate effective November 20, 2020 all funeral services will be private. Any person entering the funeral home is expected to be wearing a face covering of some kind at all times including graveside services and maintain the six feet of social distance. We appreciate your help in following these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
