After weeks of a few sparse cases reported, Knox and surrounding counties have seen an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. As of press time Wednesday, Knox County Health Department is reporting 16 cases in Knox County.
As of Tuesday, 11 cases have reportedly fully recovered while five remain active, according to Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains. Currently, 34 people remain in quarantine after having been exposed to the coronavirus.
According to Rains, a little over 1,000 tests have been conducted in Knox County. Rains attributes the increase in positive cases to “Reopening of businesses and activities and decrease in preventive measures,” she said, noting “Fewer people can be observed wearing masks and practicing social distancing than before the reopening started. There is also an increase in testing for things like outpatient procedures, and this has attributed to a few of our cases.”
Many clinics are offering COVID-19 testing for anyone requesting it, and several offer antibody tests which will tell if someone has had the virus in the past. As for drive-thru testing, a clinic held recently by Knox County Health Department at the Knox Ambulance Service building didn’t have the turnout as the previous clinic held in May at the Extension Office Pavilion.
“We will continue to monitor cases and testing capabilities, however at this time, there is not another drive-thru scheduled,” Rains said. “Numerous providers have testing available, so testing should be available to anyone wanting to be tested should have that available. If anyone needs specific direction on how to be tested, they can call 277-2135.”
“We need residents of Knox County to continue to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19,” Rains said. “Everyone needs to practice social distancing and wear a mask anytime social distancing cannot be maintained. Proper hand hygiene is also essential. We want everyone to be able to enjoy being with family and friends and the summer weather, however, we encourage everyone to use appropriate precautions at all times. As people become more complacent, the fear is that cases will continue to rise.”
