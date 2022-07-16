On Monday, June 6, 2022 I made a visit to the Barbourville Courthouse. The reception at the door was so helpful. Visited the Judge-Executive’s office (and was) helped immediately. Had some business at the Clerk’s office for information back in 1959. Found the paperwork within minutes. Visited the County Attorney office and was very satisfied with the answers and the attention I was given. Proceeded to the library and was directed to exactly what I needed and then I went to the Barbourville Advocate and picked up some issues of the papers. They were organized and easily accessible. My main compliment was I had a very pleasant experience in Barbourville, and I would like to recognize that professionalism. Now days hardly no one speaks a positive word, but that day was very impressionable on me.
Debra Wright
London, Ky.
Commented
