Dr. Stern, head of Dermatology at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, calls people so concerned about getting skin cancer that they stay inside or cover every bit of skin “solar-phobes”. For decades, we have been shying away from the sun, given its ties to skin cancer and premature aging. But scientific research shows that completely shunning sunlight isn’t such a good idea.
We should soak up some sun every day:
It elevates mood. “The sun works through a number of receptors in the brain to affect our mental status and alertness”, says Dr. Roizen, Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. Moderate sunlight improves our mood and focus by boosting the serotonin levels in our bodies. The “happiness hormone” makes us calm and alert. It also decreases the risk of depression in those with seasonal affective disorder(SAD).
Sunlight improves sleep. “The brighter your daylight exposure, the more melatonin we produce at night”, according to Dr. Storoni. Melatonin is a type of hormone produced in the brain during darkness at night. Known as the “sleep hormone”, it has a wide range of effects on the brain. It improves sleep, synchronizes our biological clocks and lowers stress.
Sunlight promotes healthy bone growth. Vitamin D is “a hormone that promotes calcium absorption and is essential for bone growth and formation”, says Dr. Roizen. Sunlight is a primary source of Vitamin D, the “sunshine vitamin”. The Vitamin D in our bodies need activation. The sun helps to convert inactive Vitamin D levels to active. Getting anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes of sunlight on your arms, hands, and face two or three times a week is enough to reap the vitamin D boosting benefits of the sun. That’s right, just 2 or 3 times a week for 5 to 15 minutes!
It helps strengthen the immune system. Studies show that Vitamin D is important in signaling the immune system to turn on our ability to ‘survey’ the rest of our cells. Inadequate levels of Vitamin D results in an increased rate of infection, cancer, and mortality rate after surgery.
Sunlight light lowers blood pressure. According to studies conducted by Edinburgh University, moderate exposure to the sun’s UV rays causes a significant drop in blood pressure levels. Lower blood pressure helps cut back the risk of stroke and heart disease.
It promotes weight loss. Yes, basking in morning sun can reduce body fat and help us shed those extra pounds. Studies suggests that as little as 20 to 30 minutes of early morning sun exposure is sufficient to lower our Body Mass Index (BMI) and trim our waistlines. Sounds good!
It helps with tests. A 2017 study in the Journal of Human Resources found that students who get more sunlight every day perform better on tests.
If you live north of LA to Atlanta, the sun doesn’t have enough energy to activate your Vitamin D levels between October 15th and April 15th. Vitamin D3 supplements are advised during this time period.
But we shouldn’t toss out our sunscreen if we are going to be outside longer than 15 minutes. We should apply a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or greater. And since most sunblock agents take 10-20 minutes to work, if we apply it and go out immediately, we will get what experts view as a beneficial amount of direct sunlight. A hat and shirt can be added during midday when the sun is it’s hottest.
So, we should all get outside and enjoy the sun even in the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.