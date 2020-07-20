Vivian “Mickey” Rogers, age 60, of Corbin passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born April 10, 1960, in Knox County, Kentucky.
Mickey attended Christian Life Fellowship Center in Barbourville. She really enjoyed arts and crafts and flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Kelly, and by her mother, Frances Lomax.
She leaves behind her loving husband of six years, Johnny D. Rogers; step-son, Jonathon Rogers; sisters: Vera Lomax and Sherry Broughton (Earnest); brothers: Brandon and Colin; nephews: Tyler Collins, Jason Stokes, Dustin Walters, Cole Blankenship, Kaison, Gabriel, and Jacen Walters; nieces: Harley Blankenship, Natasha Partin, and Autumn; father-in-law, J.B. Rogers; mother-in-law, Joyce Rogers; sisters-in-law: Lynda Stokes (Bruce) and Julia Blankenship; and brothers-in-law: Jeff Rogers (Maxine) and Chris Rogers (Sandy), along with her fur baby, Oscar. She is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will be follow in Hart Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathon Rogers, Chris Rogers, Tyler Collins, Kyle Lawson, Aiden Fox, and Jason Stokes.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 Monday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
CDC guidelines and the executive order from the Governor of Kentucky requiring a face covering are posted at the funeral home.
