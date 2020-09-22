The Knox Central Panthers volleyball team hosted the Barbourville Lady Tigers on Monday. The Lady Panthers came into the game 1-3 on the season, looking to turn things around. After opening the season 2-1, the Lady Tigers were struggling ahead of their matchup with Knox Central, dropping their prior five games in a row.
Knox Central defeated Barbourville in three straight sets 25-16, 25-16, and 25-14 to claim the match 3-0.
Reaghan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 16 digs, 14 kills and three aces. She was followed by Maddison Jones with 21 assists, eight digs, three aces and three kills. Abbie Abner added 14 digs, three aces and nine kills. Loretta Mills added four digs, two aces, one assist and six kills. Isabella Frost added two kills and one dig. Katie Broughton added three kills, nine digs and two aces. Abby Phipps added 13 digs and one ace. Aniya James added two kills. Chloe Riley added one kill.
Barbourville coach Rachel Andrews is trying to reassure her team that they are capable of competing. She believes that the strenuous season is taking its toll on the team.
"The last few teams that we've played have been really good teams," she said. "We've gotten in our heads a little bit and convinced ourselves that we can't compete. We've got four games a week right now, and it's just hard to get things like that taken care of at practice. We just always try to tell them to keep their heads high. They are capable of beating good teams, they just have to change their attitudes."
"That's just something that we have to work on as a whole team," she added. "It's on all of us to change that. We have always been viewed as a team that hasn't been very good, and I think we have that stuck in our heads now, but we are capable of so much more than that. When we do that, we will look like a completely different team. People will come in and overlook us and be very surprised. We have a few games coming up that I think will help us get back on our game. I hope we can pull this all together and get back to playing like I know we can."
Knox Central coach Barbara Gregory was pleased with the win, but believes that her team still has a few details to clean up in their technique.
"I think we were a little sluggish," she said. "We've only got 11 players right now, which is a new realm for us, we usually have 18-24. We have several that are very new , that are just now getting to learn the game. They're reacting quick, but sometimes you play to the caliber of the game, and I think that's what we did in this game."
"Our serving was on in spurts," she said. "We would be doing well for a little while, then not so well shortly thereafter. I'm a bump, set, spike coach, and we have to do what we have to do to win. I'm happy we got the win, we've just got a few things to clean up."
With the victory, the Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season. They will square off against the Pineville Lady Lions in Pineville on Thursday. With the loss, the Lady Tigers moved to 2-7 on the season. They played the Bell County Lady Cats on Tuesday night, and will travel to Middlesboro on Thursday to play the Lady Jackets of Middlesboro.
