With the general election just weeks away, voters have more options than ever made available to them.
While election day is Tuesday, November 3, several dates before then remain important for voters to be aware of. The first of which is Monday, October 5, the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation. Voters can visit govoteky.org or go to the County Clerk Mike Corey’s office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register or change parties.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot through the govoteky.org website portal is Friday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m. Voters who apply for an absentee ballot through the portal, which takes less than three minutes, will receive a ballot from the local County Clerk’s office at the address they specify when applying. The ballot is traceable online from the time it is applied for. Voters can see when the ballot was mailed by the clerk, and when the clerk received and scanned the ballot. All mail-in absentee ballots must be requested by the voter in Kentucky.
For voters leery of returning their ballot by mail have the option of using a ballot drop box located at the County Clerk’s office door inside the courthouse or inside the County Clerk’s annex office in Corbin.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received at the County Clerk’s office no later than Friday, November 6 to be counted.
Early in-person voting will begin Tuesday, October 13 inside the Fiscal Courtroom at the Knox County Courthouse. Voters may cast their ballot anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Early voting will end at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 2.
For voters looking to cast their ballot in a more traditional way on election day, Knox County has been granted ten voting centers to be spread throughout the county. On Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., voters who have not voted early or voted by absentee ballot may visit either of the ten locations and will not be geographically restricted.
The ten voting centers in Knox County are:
• Dewitt Elementary Gym
• Flat Lick Elementary Gym
• Knox Central High Gym
• Artemus Volunteer Fire Department
• Knox County Middle Gym
• G.R. Hampton Elementary Gym
• Lynn Camp Middle/High Gym
• Sacred Heart Gym on Master Street in Corbin
• Chapel Grove Baptist Church at Wilton
The Mountain Advocate will provide comprehensive election coverage for Knox County during the day on Tuesday, November 3.
